Donna Rubacha

Donna Rubacha 68 of Wildwood Florida passed away Nov 22,2024 at Leesburg hospital. Born in Taipei Taiwan August 26,1956m to Myrtle and Karl Anderson.

She is Survived by her loving husband Dennis Rubacha of Wildwood Florida, daughter son in law and granddaughter Elisha, Michael and Zoe Murillo of Riverside California. Son daughter in law and granddaughter Blake, Jennifer and “Charlie” Harris of Fort Campbell Kentucky. Sister and brother in law Linda and Ted Johnson of Rockaway Beach Oregon. Granddaughter and grandson Evelyn and Oliver Harris of Alea Hawaii. Many nephews cousins aunts and uncles in Texas. She leaves behind many Hearts she had touched.

There will be a memorial service at a date to be announced