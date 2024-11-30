56.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 30, 2024
type here...

Donna Rubacha

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Donna Rubacha
Donna Rubacha

Donna Rubacha 68 of Wildwood Florida passed away Nov 22,2024 at Leesburg hospital. Born in Taipei Taiwan August 26,1956m to Myrtle and Karl Anderson.

She is Survived by her loving husband Dennis Rubacha of Wildwood Florida, daughter son in law and granddaughter Elisha, Michael and Zoe Murillo of Riverside California. Son daughter in law and granddaughter Blake, Jennifer and “Charlie” Harris of Fort Campbell Kentucky. Sister and brother in law Linda and Ted Johnson of Rockaway Beach Oregon. Granddaughter and grandson Evelyn and Oliver Harris of Alea Hawaii. Many nephews cousins aunts and uncles in Texas. She leaves behind many Hearts she had touched.

There will be a memorial service at a date to be announced

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Calling Trump supporters cult members is showing hate

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident scolds a fellow letter writer for his scathing assessment of MAGA followers.

So, how much FEMA money is at stake in debris cleanup?

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, prods Villages-News.com to determine how much FEMA money is at stake in the Hurricane Milton cleanup.

Please stop giving Ed McGinty a forum

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident is pleading with Villages-News.com to stop giving Ed McGinty a forum.

All speech is free speech and that includes Ed McGinty

A Greenbriar Villas resident does not agree with the opinions of Ed McGinty, but he defends McGinty’s right to express those opinions.

At least I am not in a cult worshiping a sexual predator

A Lady Lake resident admits he is in the minority, but at least he does not belong to a cult that worships a sexual predator.

Photos