Don’t ignore the warning signs of Alzheimer’s Disease

Memory often changes as people get older. But Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. Learn the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease to look out for, for yourself and loved ones. Early diagnosis and treatment can help slow the disease and allow an individual and their loved ones to plan for the future.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with one or more of these 10 warning signs should see a doctor to find the cause:

• Memory loss that disrupts daily life.

• Challenges in planning or solving problems.

• Difficulty completing familiar tasks at home, at work, or at leisure.

• Confusion with time or place.

• Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relations.

• New problems with words in speaking or writing.

• Misplacing things and not being able to retrace steps.

• Decreased or poor judgment.

• Withdrawal from work or social activities.

• Changes in mood or personality.