Ed McGinty says he won’t back down when it comes to Trump

To the Editor:

I have been saying since Trump was elected in 2016, that the USA is becoming Germany under Hitler. We will have a snake as president in January. The pathetic piece of dog manure is calling for punishment, for everyone who criticized him. Just like the snake in Germany in 1933. That was the year another convicted felon and inmate was given power. Hitler called for book burning, rounding up of critics. The gas chambers for not only Jews but anyone who disagrees. Now, yes, in 2024, the cult who supported the snake after 1/6/2021, have themselves because they gave aid and comfort to a convicted felon and traitor Adolf Trump, have crossed legally into American Traitors. I wish for all of the snake’s cult that their grandchildren seeing you support the snake become as morally corrupt just like you and your snake.

Ed McGinty

Village of Hadley