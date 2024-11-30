52.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Idyllic night provides perfect setting for first tree-lighting ceremony in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Comments

A crisp, cool night and a star-lit sky provided the perfect backdrop for the first tree-lighting ceremony Saturday in The Villages.

A huge crowd, including many visitors from “up north,” packed Lake Sumter Landing Market Square with revelers excitedly joining in the countdown leading up to the big moment when the holiday tree was illuminated.

It was a beautiful night for lighting the Christmas tree at Lake Sumter Landing.

Presiding over the tree-lighting ceremony for her 21st season was Villager Billie Thatcher.

“When I started this there was only one tree and that was at Spanish Springs,” she reminisced while joined on stage by Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. “Then came Lake Sumter Landing and then Brownwood.”

Thatcher proved she still has it and had the crowd singing along to Christmas classics like “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” Ever the performer, Thatcher showed off some great dance moves on stage, to the delight of the crowd as well as children who joined her on stage.

With a little libration, fun light sticks provided by the Visiting Nurses Association and plenty of holiday cheer, everyone in the audience was dancing and singing.

The Live Effect band had the crowd rocking at Lake Sumter Landing.
Families were thrilled to have photos taken with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.
A fun photo op included a sleigh and fake snow.

The Live Effect band sprinkled in some rock roll favorites and for a few fist-pumping verses had everyone believing they were all from “Sweet Home Alabama.”

If you missed Saturday’s celebration, there is plenty more Christmas cheer on tap in The Villages:

• Tree-lighting ceremonies will also take place on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Brownwood Paddock Square and Friday, Dec. 6 at Spanish Springs Town Square.

• The Christmas Parade will step off at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Photos