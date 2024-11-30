52.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 30, 2024
type here...

Inspector finds numerous problems at country club in The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments

An inspector found numerous problems during a recent visit to a country club in The Villages.

The inspector visited Mallory Hill Country Club and discovered numerous hygiene and food temperature violations, according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The restaurant was forced to throw out lobster, penne pasta and cream sauce due to the items being stored at temperatures too warm for diners’ safety. Though they did not have to be discarded, other foods were found at temperatures that were too warm, including chopped chicken, butter and eggs. In addition, taco shells were found uncovered.

Hygiene violations included a handwashing sink that had been removed from the food preparation area. The inspector ordered that the sink be reinstalled. In addition, the dish machine was not reaching an adequate temperature to guarantee the dishes were being cleaned properly.

The inspection also revealed that seating had been added to the restaurant without written approval from the local fire authority and wastewater provider. The inspector also found a beer cooler in the outdoor wait station that had not been submitted in plans to the proper authorities.

The inspector found the restaurant was operating without a license, which is considered a high-priority violation. DPBR records show the license has been applied for and the approval process is in progress.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Ed McGinty says he won’t back down when it comes to Trump

In his latest Letter to the Editor, Ed McGinty demonstrates that he won’t back down when it comes to Donald Trump.

We need gluten-free beer in The Villages!

A Village of Mira Mesa resident says there is a need for gluten-free beer in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Don’t fuel the hate when it comes to Ed McGinty

A Village of Hillsborough resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends there is no need to fuel the hate when it comes to outspoken Villager Ed McGinty

Calling Trump supporters cult members is showing hate

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident scolds a fellow letter writer for his scathing assessment of MAGA followers.

So, how much FEMA money is at stake in debris cleanup?

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, prods Villages-News.com to determine how much FEMA money is at stake in the Hurricane Milton cleanup.

Photos