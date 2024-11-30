Inspector finds numerous problems at country club in The Villages

An inspector found numerous problems during a recent visit to a country club in The Villages.

The inspector visited Mallory Hill Country Club and discovered numerous hygiene and food temperature violations, according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The restaurant was forced to throw out lobster, penne pasta and cream sauce due to the items being stored at temperatures too warm for diners’ safety. Though they did not have to be discarded, other foods were found at temperatures that were too warm, including chopped chicken, butter and eggs. In addition, taco shells were found uncovered.

Hygiene violations included a handwashing sink that had been removed from the food preparation area. The inspector ordered that the sink be reinstalled. In addition, the dish machine was not reaching an adequate temperature to guarantee the dishes were being cleaned properly.

The inspection also revealed that seating had been added to the restaurant without written approval from the local fire authority and wastewater provider. The inspector also found a beer cooler in the outdoor wait station that had not been submitted in plans to the proper authorities.

The inspector found the restaurant was operating without a license, which is considered a high-priority violation. DPBR records show the license has been applied for and the approval process is in progress.