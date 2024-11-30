Judge warns sex offender after outburst at restaurant in The Villages

A judge has warned a sex offender about the possible consequences of his bad behavior after an outburst at a restaurant in The Villages.

Jason Kyle Cochran, 50, who lives in the Stonecrest retirement community in Summerfield, recently entered a plea of no contest to a charge of disorderly intoxication in Lake County Court. He was sentenced to time already served in jail and fined. Court records show his mother paid the fines in full.

The judge also warned Cochran that if he is arrested on another disorderly intoxication charge within the next year, he will be declared a habitual offender and will spend 60 days in a treatment facility.

He was arrested Sept. 28 after police were called to Bella Vita steakhouse at Spanish Springs Town Square where he being restrained by fellow patrons at the bar, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Cochran had indicated he was going to drive home and it appeared he was intoxicated. People at the bar told police Cochran fell when he tried to stand up. Those at the bar said Cochran’s behavior made them feel uncomfortable.

Police arranged for a taxi for Cochran. However, his belligerent behavior continued and he began to shout profanities at a female police officer.

Cochran is a registered sex offender. He was convicted in 2001 of lewd conduct in Orange County, Calif.