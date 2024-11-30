52.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 30, 2024
type here...

Judge warns sex offender after outburst at restaurant in The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments

A judge has warned a sex offender about the possible consequences of his bad behavior after an outburst at a restaurant in The Villages.

Jason Kyle Cochran, 50, who lives in the Stonecrest retirement community in Summerfield, recently entered a plea of no contest to a charge of disorderly intoxication in Lake County Court. He was sentenced to time already served in jail and fined. Court records show his mother paid the fines in full.

Jason Kyle Cochran
Jason Kyle Cochran

The judge also warned Cochran that if he is arrested on another disorderly intoxication charge within the next year, he will be declared a habitual offender and will spend 60 days in a treatment facility.

He was arrested Sept. 28 after police were called to Bella Vita steakhouse at Spanish Springs Town Square where he being restrained by fellow patrons at the bar, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Cochran had indicated he was going to drive home and it appeared he was intoxicated. People at the bar told police Cochran fell when he tried to stand up. Those at the bar said Cochran’s behavior made them feel uncomfortable.

Police arranged for a taxi for Cochran. However, his belligerent behavior continued and he began to shout profanities at a female police officer.

Cochran is a registered sex offender. He was convicted in 2001 of lewd conduct in Orange County, Calif.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Ed McGinty says he won’t back down when it comes to Trump

In his latest Letter to the Editor, Ed McGinty demonstrates that he won’t back down when it comes to Donald Trump.

We need gluten-free beer in The Villages!

A Village of Mira Mesa resident says there is a need for gluten-free beer in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Don’t fuel the hate when it comes to Ed McGinty

A Village of Hillsborough resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends there is no need to fuel the hate when it comes to outspoken Villager Ed McGinty

Calling Trump supporters cult members is showing hate

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident scolds a fellow letter writer for his scathing assessment of MAGA followers.

So, how much FEMA money is at stake in debris cleanup?

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, prods Villages-News.com to determine how much FEMA money is at stake in the Hurricane Milton cleanup.

Photos