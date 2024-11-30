Woman trapped in car during hurricane grateful to firefighters who saved her life

During the chaos of Hurricane Helene, Denisha Platt’s life was forever changed when a tree, knocked down by the storm, blocked the road.

While driving, Denisha collided with the fallen tree, resulting in life-threatening injuries and leaving her trapped in her vehicle. The storm’s fierce winds and heavy rains made rescue efforts even more challenging, but thanks to the quick, decisive actions and life-saving measures of the Sumter County Fire and EMS team, Denisha’s story had a much happier ending than anyone could have imagined.

The impact of the crash was severe, and Denisha’s survival was uncertain. However, Sumter County Fire and EMS crews responded with incredible professionalism and urgency, working together to extricate her from the wreckage and administer critical care. Their swift and coordinated efforts ensured Denisha was stabilized and quickly transported to the hospital, where she received the treatment needed to begin her recovery.

The following staff members were part of the rescue teams that worked tirelessly to save Denisha’s life:

• Battalion Chief Casey Stanberry

• Ladder 11: Lieutenant Scott Hess, Lieutenant Ducharme, Firefighter Marcel Adamo

• Squad 22: Lieutenant Brian Hoogewind, Firefighter Cody Gerard

• Engine 23: Lieutenant Nikki Miller, Firefighter Jacob Millim, Firefighter Zachary Davenport

• Rescue 6: Firefighter Benjamin Johnson, Firefighter Tyler Andriuk

Denisha’s recovery was nothing short of miraculous. While in the hospital, doctors told her mother that Denisha would never walk again. But thanks to the quick actions of first responders, her strength, and the care she received, Denisha defied the odds. She was discharged from the hospital and, just in time for the holiday season, had the opportunity to reunite with the very first responders who had saved her life.

On Nov. 22, the team visited Denisha at her home, expecting to find her still recovering. To their surprise and joy, Denisha walked out to greet them, a testament to her remarkable recovery.

“I never realized how important the care is that first responders give, until my life was in jeopardy,” Denisha said, overcome with gratitude. “The first responders are so important, and the care they provide saves lives. I am so thankful for them. I feel like I’ve been given a second chance at life, especially because I can be there for my two young children. That’s the greatest gift of all.”

Sumter County Fire and EMS Chief Rob Hanson shared, “Denisha’s recovery is a testament to the incredible work and dedication of our team. From the 911 call takers and dispatch operators, to the firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics, and finally the doctors and hospital teams, each one played a critical role in her survival. I am moved by Ms. Platt’s desire to reconnect with our team, and I’m incredibly proud of their contribution to her recovery. It’s moments like this that remind us why we do what we do – to save lives and make a difference in our community.”

The firefighters and EMS team were deeply moved by Denisha’s recovery, and it was a heartwarming reminder of the life-saving impact they have on the people they serve.

Denisha’s journey, which could have ended much differently, is now one of hope, survival, and profound gratitude. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of Sumter County Fire and EMS, Denisha is looking forward to spending the holidays with her children and loved ones, enjoying the precious gift of life.