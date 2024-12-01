63.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 1, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Cheryl A. Baker, age 78, of The Villages, FL passed away unexpectedly November 27, 2024.

She was born February 12, 1946 in Fort Wayne, IN to Kenneth and Joy (Wolfe) Mishler. Cheryl was a vibrant person who loved life and her friends. Next to Steve, whom she loved dearly, she enjoyed entertaining, playing cards with friends and most of all, playing golf. She was full of life, always smiling and friendly to everyone. Simply put, to know her was to love her. The world was a better place with her in it, she will be missed by many.

She is survived by her loving husband, Steven A Baker; children, Kelly (Pat) McGowan, Dr. Angela (Tom) Sanders, Heidi (Matt) Shade and Drew (Laura) Burnworth and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

