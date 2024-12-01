Ed McGinty needs to accept the fact that Trump won the election

To the Editor:

It’s amusing to read how Ed McGinty is able to incite the baser passions of some of your readers. Polar opposites in each’s silo, slinging flaming poop bags at each other. Neither seems to comprehend that each is feeding the vitriol of the other.

McGinty: Trump got more Electoral College votes than Harris. You don’t gotta like it but you do gotta live with it. Your continual diatribes just show that you drop your trousers and expose your backside to the world. You may have hemorrhoids.

The rest of you: Look to the First Amendment. You don’t have to agree with what he is saying but you do have to agree that he has the right to say it. Let it go. As some smart person (like me) probably said, Never wrestle with a pig; you get dirty and he likes it.

If you disagree with my opinion, debate it. But if you decide to attack me, don’t be surprised if I ignore you.

Bartley Tillotson

Village of Fenney