Resist the temptation to feed wild animals

By Villages-News Editorial
We love looking at all of the beautiful critters here in The Villages, but never, ever feed the wildlife.

Fed animals may abandon their natural, healthy diet, become dependent on human food and lose their fear of humans. Such animals can become aggressive or dangerous or may risk crossing busy roads to venture close to human habitations, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

In particular, it is extremely reckless to ever feed alligators. This can lead to dangerous circumstances for yourself and other people who could encounter the alligator in the future. Feeding alligators is illegal and dangerous in Florida. If you see someone feeding an alligator, call FWC’s Wildlife Alert at 888-404-FWCC.

We are very fortunate to have the chance to observe abundant be content to look and don’t be tempted to feed them.

