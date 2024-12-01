Singer known for National Anthem performances sentenced to 60 days in jail

A local singer known for her National Anthem performances has been sentenced to 60 days in jail.

Stephanie Daniel Stone, 37, known for her vocal star power, was sentenced Nov. 22 to 60 days in jail for violating her probation.

Stone is known for singing the National Anthem at Tampa Bay Rays baseball games and performing local gigs at venues such as the Orange Blossom Opry and City Fire.

She was driving the BMW sedan into oncoming traffic on Sept. 24 when she was involved in a crash in Volusia County, according to a Florida Department of Corrections violation report. She told police that her friend had overdosed and she was taking him to the hospital. Law enforcement allowed Stone to continue driver her passenger to the hospital.

“Upon arrival at the hospital, the passenger walked into the hospital under his own power and in no distress,” the report said.

Stone was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and reckless driving, as well as a charge of violating her Sumter County probation.

Stone was placed on probation after she was arrested in January when she was caught behind the wheel of a BMW with a suspicious license plate. The South Carolina native was found to be in possession of cocaine, marijuana and drug equipment.

As part of her probation, Stone was barred from using illicit substances and alcohol. In July, she tested positive for alcohol use.

Stone told probation officials her 17-year-old daughter had been arrested.

“I was stressed out and upset and I consumed alcohol,” she said, according to a court document.