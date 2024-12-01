Summerfield man arrested with cocaine after K-9 alerts on his vehicle

A Summerfield man was arrested with cocaine after a K-9 alerted on his vehicle during a traffic stop.

John Tidwell, 54, was driving a brown Saturn utility vehicle at about 11 p.m. Nov. 25 on SE Hwy. 25 in Summerfield when he was pulled over because his license plate was partially obscured by a license plate cover, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

During the traffic stop, a K-9 named Benno alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. During a search of the vehicle, cocaine was discovered. Tidwell admitted buying the drug “a couple of days ago from a person in the Silver Springs Shores area,” the report said.

Tidwell was arrested on a felony charge of possession of cocaine. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $3,500 bond.