82-year-old Villager allegedly shoves woman to floor in domestic quarrel

An 82-year-old Villager allegedly shoved a woman to the floor during a domestic quarrel.

David Lawrence Carroll of the Village of Pennecamp was taken into custody Wednesday after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were summoned to investigate a domestic battery complaint.

A woman said Carroll “shoved her down onto the floor” after she “got into his face,” according to an arrest report. In the fall, the woman hit her head on a door frame. A third person witnessed the altercation.

The report did not disclose the nature of Carroll’s relationship with the woman.

Carroll was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where the Pittsburgh, Pa. native was initially held without bond.