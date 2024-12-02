45.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, December 2, 2024
type here...

82-year-old Villager allegedly shoves woman to floor in domestic quarrel

By Staff Report
Comments
Screenshot
David Carroll

An 82-year-old Villager allegedly shoved a woman to the floor during a domestic quarrel.

David Lawrence Carroll of the Village of Pennecamp was taken into custody Wednesday after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were summoned to investigate a domestic battery complaint.

A woman said Carroll “shoved her down onto the floor” after she “got into his face,” according to an arrest report. In the fall, the woman hit her head on a door frame. A third person witnessed the altercation.

The report did not disclose the nature of Carroll’s relationship with the woman.

Carroll was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where the Pittsburgh, Pa. native was initially held without bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We’ve had enough of Ed McGinty!

A Village of Fenney resident calls upon Villages-News.com to stop providing a forum for outspoken political activist Ed McGinty.

We need more civil discourse on Villages-News.com

A Village of Briar Meadow resident scolds Villages-News.com for the “negative” tone and could start being more positive by rejecting ugly Letters to the Editor.

Let’s go to the Capitol on Jan. 6 and stop the steal!

With a beat of sarcasm, a Village of Palo Alto resident suggests going to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to “stop the steal.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Stop publishing Ed McGinty’s letters!

A Village of Osceola Hills resident says it’s time for Villages-News.com to stop publishing Letters to the Editor from Ed McGinty.

Let’s move on from Ed McGinty and enjoy some holiday peace

A reader from the Village of Liberty Park writes that it is time to move on from Ed McGinty’s political rants and enjoy some holiday peace.

Photos