63.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, December 2, 2024
type here...

Beautiful lights burning bright in the Village of Bonita

By Staff Report
Comments

Dave Brindle has decorated for the season at his home at 869 Baisley Trail in the Village of Bonita.

Dave Brindle shared this photo of the beautiful lights at his home in the Village of Bonita
Dave Brindle shared this photo of the beautiful lights at his home in the Village of Bonita.

We’d love to see your Christmas decorations and your dressed-up pets. Send your submission to news@villages-news.com

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Let’s go to the Capitol on Jan. 6 and stop the steal!

With a beat of sarcasm, a Village of Palo Alto resident suggests going to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to “stop the steal.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Stop publishing Ed McGinty’s letters!

A Village of Osceola Hills resident says it’s time for Villages-News.com to stop publishing Letters to the Editor from Ed McGinty.

Let’s move on from Ed McGinty and enjoy some holiday peace

A reader from the Village of Liberty Park writes that it is time to move on from Ed McGinty’s political rants and enjoy some holiday peace.

Ed McGinty needs to accept the fact that Trump won the election

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident writes that outspoken political activist Ed McGinty needs to accept the fact that Trump won the election.

Ed McGinty says he won’t back down when it comes to Trump

In his latest Letter to the Editor, Ed McGinty demonstrates that he won’t back down when it comes to Donald Trump.

Photos