Monday, December 2, 2024
Biden considers dangerous Cuba appeasement that would threaten U.S.

By Rick Scott
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott
Calls at the 11th hour of the Biden administration from communist-sympathizers in the Democrat Party for President Biden to remove Cuba from the State Sponsor of Terrorism list are not just ignorant, but dangerous.

The Biden-Harris administration’s years of appeasement toward the illegitimate, communist Cuban regime has fueled terrorism and instability in the Western Hemisphere and put America’s national security at unacceptable risk.

Removing the Castro/Díaz-Canel regime from the State Sponsor of Terrorism list ignores the fact that it harbors terrorists, provides a secret police force to Maduro to oppress the Venezuelan people, and hosts a Chinese Communist Party spy station 90 miles from Florida. Every time President Biden appeases the illegitimate, communist Cuban regime, he helps it destabilize the Western Hemisphere, supports terrorism and does a huge favor for America’s enemies in Russia, Iran and Communist China. With President Trump returning to the White House in January, there cannot be any changes to U.S. policy toward Cuba that advance Biden’s failed appeasement.

Removing Cuba from the State Sponsor of Terrorism list would only further jeopardize the national security of the United States and I’ll be fighting like hell to make sure it doesn’t happen.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is a former two-term governor of Florida.

