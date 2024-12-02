Former mayor’s home subject of public hearing in The Villages

The former mayor of Lady Lake’s home was the subject of a deed compliance case Monday in The Villages.

A complaint was lodged Aug. 26 about the home at 913 Orchid St. on the Historic Side of The Villages due to mold on the home, overgrown grass and weeds. The home is owned by James Rietz, who served as mayor of Lady Lake up until he was knocked off in a commission race in 2023 by Mike Sage, a fellow resident of the Historic Side.

During the public hearing at the District Office at Lake Sumter Landing, a member of Community Standards testified that the department has been “unable to contact the homeowner both at the residence or by phone.” Notices of the public hearing were sent by regular mail and certified mail. Rietz did not attend the public hearing.

Community Standards noted the grass has been cut, but the mold and weeds remained as of an inspection Nov. 27.

Special Magistrate Terry Neal granted Rietz seven days to remove the mold and weeds. If the problems are not remedied, the District will power wash the moldy area and spray the weeds. Fines will be imposed to cover the cost of maintenance.

Reached by phone after the meeting, Rietz told Villages-News.com that he is planning to sell the property. The former Illinois resident said he recently got married and is moving to Fruitland Park.