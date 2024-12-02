Jillane Frances Smith

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jillane Frances Smith on November 26th, 2024.

Jill was born on February 26th, 1958 in Valley Stream, NY. She dedicated over 40 years of her life to the nursing profession. Jill believed firmly in treating her patients with kindness, care, and compassion. She positively impacted the lives of many during her career. She was employed up until her passing at Chatham Glen Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center where her co-workers were like family.

Jill was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Frances Sciemeca and her beloved dog Bentley. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, John. Jill’s proudest moment was adopting the light of her life, her daughter Jessica. She is also survived by daughter in law Jenn, granddaughter Jaiden, grandson Landen, best friends Nancy and Bill, as well as many beloved extended family members.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday December 3, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Beyers Funeral Home located at 134 N Highway 27/441 Lady Lake, FL.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday December 4, at 11 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church located at 5323 E County Rd 462 Wildwood, FL. After the church service a procession will go to Fero Memorial Gardens in Beverly Hills, Florida where Jill will be laid to rest with a very brief graveside service at the columbarium.