Lady Lake will shine bright with holiday cheer

The Town of Lady Lake is a community hub for warm holiday experiences this season. From cherished traditions such as Light up Lady Lake and our annual Christmas Parade, to new favorites, our events are designed to bring the community together and create lasting memories. Mark your calendars for these festive celebrations:

A Night with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Kick off the holiday season with a magical evening at the library! Enjoy a cozy reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and savor cookies and cocoa with Santa and Mrs. Claus. This free event is perfect for creating unforgettable family memories.

Date: Monday, Dec. 2

Time: 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Location: Lady Lake Library, 225 W. Guava St.

Live Christmas Music by Gary and Jerry

Enjoy the festive sounds of the season with live Christmas music performed by Gary and Jerry. Gather by the Christmas tree in the Bay Window of the Lady Lake Library for a delightful afternoon of holiday melodies.

Date: Thursday, Dec. 5

Time: 2–3 p.m.

Location: Lady Lake Library, 225 W. Guava St.

A Storybook Christmas: Lady Lake’s Christmas Parade

Experience the charm of Lady Lake’s annual Christmas Parade! This year’s theme, “A Storybook Christmas,” brings beloved holiday tales to life with festive floats and cheerful music. Text LLParade24 to 38276 for event, traffic, and weather updates.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 7

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Old Dixie Highway

Storytime with Santa

Gather at the Lady Lake Library for a special storytime featuring Christmas classics and a visit from Santa himself! Complimentary photos will be available for pickup the following day.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 11

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Lady Lake Library, 225 W. Guava St.

Light Up Lady Lake

Celebrate the season at our annual Light Up Lady Lake event! Step into a winter wonderland illuminated by thousands of lights. Enjoy live entertainment, choirs, bounce houses, food trucks, and, of course, photos with Santa after he arrives via sleigh.

Date: Friday, Dec. 13

Time: 6–8 p.m.

Location: Veterans’ Park, 106 US Highway 27/441

Visit with Santa at the Lady Lake Farmers and Crafts Market

Spend a merry day at the Farmers and Crafts Market! Visit with Santa, enjoy live Christmas music by Mike and Kathy, and participate in the Holiday Vendor Gift Basket drawing at noon.

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 17

Time: 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Location: Rolling Acres Sports Complex, 250 Rolling Acres Road

Festival of Trees

The Lady Lake Library’s second annual Festival of Trees is a stunning showcase of beautifully decorated Christmas trees created by local families, schools, non-profits, and businesses. Visit the library to view the trees and vote for your favorite design through January 3. The top design will be crowned the community favorite!

Dates: Now through Jan. 3, 2025

Location: Lady Lake Library, 225 W. Guava St.