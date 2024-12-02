Let’s go to the Capitol on Jan. 6 and stop the steal!

To the Editor:

Because of massive voter fraud we cannot let the radical, right-wing, lunatic Marxists steal the election.

Kamala Harris won in a landslide and if we don’t fight like he’ll we won’t have a country anymore.

Make plans to travel to Washington on Jan. 6 and join your fellow Patriots at the Stop the Steal rally.

After the rally we will peacefully walk to and vandalize the Capitol building and beat on police officers for hours.

Do not fear being prosecuted because Trump will be pardoning January 6 rioters.

Thomas Watt

Village of Palo Alto