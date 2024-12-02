45.8 F
The Villages
Monday, December 2, 2024
Villager arrested on DUI charge after crashing into light pole in roundabout

By Staff Report
Richard Rogers

A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after crashing into a light pole in a roundabout.

Richard Eugene Rogers, 59, of the Village of Pennecamp, was driving a blue Toyota Camry shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday when he “crashed through the roundabout and launched into the air, striking a light pole,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. His vehicle was disabled due to the crash and “came to a stop in the middle of the turn lane.”

A witness told deputies Rogers’ vehicle had been traveling “at a high rate of speed just prior to the impact.” When a deputy spoke to Rogers, the deputy could “immediately smell the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his mouth.” The Georgia native said he had consumed three beers while at home. A half empty 375ml bottle of Fireball Whiskey was found in his car.

Rogers began taking part in field sobriety exercises, but refused to continue, stating he wanted to “plead the fifth.” He provided breath samples that registered .154 and .151 blood alcohol content. A computer check revealed Rogers had been convicted in 2018 in Duval County of driving under the influence.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.

