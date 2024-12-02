We need more civil discourse on Villages-News.com

To the Editor:

I don’t think we need to have a patrol of bad-parking police tooling around town looking for mistakes. When I get to that photo, I skip over it, but it does give me a little negative jolt. It’s not your job, of course, but you do your part in alleviating some of this increasing confrontational attitude. You could reject publication of any Letter to the Editor which mentions names or even alludes to a particular person. You could reject any submission that casts aspersions on whole groups of fellow residents. Readers who want to share their opinions with other readers would then have to stick to the issues involved rather than go directly into attack mode. They may have to think before they write. And you could reference each letter simply by the issue, not mentioning a previously-submitted article’s author. I think you must have many readers who would welcome such a change. Civil discourse should not be an oxymoron.

Doris Bryant

Village of Briar Meadow