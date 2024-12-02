63.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, December 2, 2024
type here...

We need more civil discourse on Villages-News.com

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

I don’t think we need to have a patrol of bad-parking police tooling around town looking for mistakes. When I get to that photo, I skip over it, but it does give me a little negative jolt. It’s not your job, of course, but you do your part in alleviating some of this increasing confrontational attitude. You could reject publication of any Letter to the Editor which mentions names or even alludes to a particular person. You could reject any submission that casts aspersions on whole groups of fellow residents. Readers who want to share their opinions with other readers would then have to stick to the issues involved rather than go directly into attack mode. They may have to think before they write. And you could reference each letter simply by the issue, not mentioning a previously-submitted article’s author. I think you must have many readers who would welcome such a change. Civil discourse should not be an oxymoron.

Doris Bryant
Village of Briar Meadow

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Let’s go to the Capitol on Jan. 6 and stop the steal!

With a beat of sarcasm, a Village of Palo Alto resident suggests going to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to “stop the steal.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Stop publishing Ed McGinty’s letters!

A Village of Osceola Hills resident says it’s time for Villages-News.com to stop publishing Letters to the Editor from Ed McGinty.

Let’s move on from Ed McGinty and enjoy some holiday peace

A reader from the Village of Liberty Park writes that it is time to move on from Ed McGinty’s political rants and enjoy some holiday peace.

Ed McGinty needs to accept the fact that Trump won the election

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident writes that outspoken political activist Ed McGinty needs to accept the fact that Trump won the election.

Ed McGinty says he won’t back down when it comes to Trump

In his latest Letter to the Editor, Ed McGinty demonstrates that he won’t back down when it comes to Donald Trump.

Photos