To the Editor:

We have had enough of this unhinged mentally challenged guy, Ed McGinty, who has been arrested for harassing people at Villages pools (a woman resident of The Villages) over his political views. I, for one, don’t think it’s a good idea to give the space in this platform to let him spew nasty crap about fellow Village residents. Who knows what this guy is capable of?

Edward Bilson

Village of Fenney