Elderly couple in The Villages facing $50 daily fine over air conditioners

An elderly couple in The Villages is facing a potential $50 daily fine over window air conditioners at their home.

The home of Edward and Maria Briggs at 1114 Lintz Lane on the Historic Side of The Villages was the subject of a public hearing Monday at the District Office at Lake Sumter Landing.

A complaint was received Sept. 4 about air conditioning units in windows at the manufactured home which dates back to 1986. The couple, now in their 90s, bought the home in 2002 for $80,000.

In testimony at the public hearing, a representative of Community Standards testified that attempts have been made to contact the couple via letters, voicemails and emails.

Special Master Terry Neal granted the couple five days to remove the window air conditioners. If the units are not removed, the couple will face daily fines of $50 until the units are removed.