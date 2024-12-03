Is Biden throwing away his legacy by pardoning his son?

To the Editor:

So, Biden throws his legacy into question by pardoning his son? When this country just elected a many time convicted felon? Among his other crimes he will pardon himself for?

Waste your critiques somewhere else instead of embarrassing yourself with blatant hypocrisy.

By the way- for now, we have a Constitution that safeguards free speech. Ed McGinty can say anything he likes – it’s a guaranteed American right. If you don’t like it, don’t read it. You want to spew your opinion? He gets to have his.

Marguerite Tackett

Village of Santo Domingo