Kathleen Badarick

Kathleen Badarick, 103 passed away November 22, 2024 in The Villages, FL. Born in Norwalk, CT, July 11, 1921, daughter of the late Walter and Blanche (Hemsley) Norman.

Predeceased by husband Peter Badarick, brother Arthur Norman (Berta), sisters Nora Ermark (Bob), Helen Cahill (Larry), and Bertha Manville (Ed). Sisters-in law, Millie DiMauro (Zoddie), Tillie Student (Michael), Helen Skodien (Walter), Janice Dorus (James), Elizabeth Burns (James), and Anne Zuraw (Nicholas), and lifelong friend – Lenore Mandi.

Survived by 2 daughters, Marilyn Kirkwood (John), Marion, Indiana, and June Badarick Meno (Frank), The Villages, Florida. One grandchild, John Peter Kirkwood (Madeline) of San Anselmo, CA. “Kay/Kathy/Kathleen/Mrs. B/Momma K/Grandma” is survived by several deeply cherished family members – 20 nieces & nephews – as well as many dear friends.

She was a member of St. Vladimir’s Cathedral, Stamford, CT before moving to Florida where she was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, The Villages, FL. While working for Machlett Laboratories – she met her husband of 46 years. He, her girls & grandson were the focus and loves of her life. She was respected and loved by all who came to know her. A truly special lady, she was always so kind and gracious and touched everyone who knew her. She will be remembered for unwavering ability to stay positive, her beautiful smile and bright blue eyes.

She was pure sunshine and we will “keep our sunshine” in our hearts forever. An avid reader, big golf enthusiast and fan of Jeopardy – expressing delight when she answered the “Final Jeopardy” question correctly when the contestants did not. She loved to swim, dance and loved the piano music of Jim Haskins. She will also be remembered as a fantastic baker especially known for her scrumptious cheese cake and birthday layer cakes. She was a past volunteer of Operation Shoebox – The Villages, FL and was a past member of the St. Timothy Ladies Guild – The Villages, FL and The Day-Break Club. She was also a former member of Springdale Senior Club, Stamford, CT.

She spent numerous summers in Indiana enjoying her grandson, daughter & son-in-law. She worked 18 years for Bloomingdales – Stamford, CT – a job she truly enjoyed and where she was known to be truly helpful and her flair for fashion was greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank the staff at Buffalo Crossings Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, The Villages, FL for their care and compassion shown to her during her stay of 6-1/2 years. Linda, Jessica, Pricilla, Grace, Cristy, Felicia, Dana, Radar, Sara & “DD” made her feel special. She lived the last years of her life with dignity, feeling loved by these special caregivers and so many other Buffalo staff members too numerous to name. Their kindness will remain our hearts.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Vincent de Paul, Wildwood, FL on December 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. A Prayer Service will be held on December 15 at 11 a.m. at Bosak Funeral Home – 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT. Interment will be private at St. John’s Cemetery where she will be buried alongside her loving husband Peter.