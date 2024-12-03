Magistrate approves 500 more lots for Wildwood’s second-largest subdivision

Three plats covering nearly 500 lots in the Twisted Oak development were recommended for approval Tuesday by Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board.

The City Commission may take up the three plats in January.

With up to 1,210 homes planned on about 400 acres west of the U.S. 301 railroad bridge on both sides of County Road 462, Twisted Oaks will be Wildwood’s second largest residential development, smaller only than the Villages of Southern Oaks.

Plans call for 735 single-family homes, 248 town homes and 277 multi-family housing units.

Twisted Oaks also is expected to include up to 165,000 square feet of commercial and industrial space.

Holt recommended approval of Phase 2 final plats for Twisted Oaks with 215 lots on 35 acres, Twisted Oaks Town Homes with 128 lots on 9.5 acres and the Highfield at Twisted Oaks with 140 lots on 25 acres. Highfield will be north of County Road 462 while the two other areas are south.

Last spring, commissioners approved a plat with 215 single-family lots for the development.

Learn more about the upcoming phases at Twisted Oaks by viewing the following documents:

