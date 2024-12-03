48.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Oxford couple jailed after violence prompts 12-year-old to call 911

By Staff Report
Screenshot
Melinda McLaughlin
Screenshot
Gregory Carolan

An Oxford couple was arrested after a violent altercation prompted a 12-year-old to call 911.

The child called 911 on Sunday night after the altercation broke out between 51-year-old Gregory Peter Carolan and 36-year-old Melinda Mary McLaughlin, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. At one point, the 12-year-old grabbed a baseball bat to defend McLaughlin.

Carolan and McLaughlin had been pushing and punching each other, leaving Carolan with a laceration above his eye and McLaughlin with a bloody nose. The report indicated it appeared that Carolan had been drinking.

The 12-year-old indicated there have been previous episodes of domestic violence. In 2019, Carolan was charged with domestic battery, but the case was dismissed.

Carolan and McLaughlin are each facing charges of domestic battery.

