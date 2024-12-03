57.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Pajama-clad woman in family fracas allegedly put baby in danger

By Staff Report
A woman has been charged with child endangerment after putting a baby down on cold concrete to engage in a family fracas.

Officers were called at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday to The Quarters Apartments to investigate a report of a disturbance, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. An officer noted there was “fresh blood and broken glass” near the scene of the disturbance.

Zamarie Janee Paige, 26, was standing near the door of an apartment holding a baby, clothed in a diaper, T-shirt and blanket. The temperature that morning was 45 degrees, the report said. Paige placed the baby on the “cold exterior concrete landing of the apartment,” and “began to go after her cousin to initiate a physical altercation.”

Zamarie Janee Paige
Zamarie Janee Paige

An officer attempted to handcuff Paige, who pulled away and “continued to pull towards her cousin,” the report said. The officer believed the baby could have been injured due to Paige’s aggressive behavior toward her cousin.

Paige, clad in Hello Kitty pajamas, was arrested on charges of child endangerment and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,500 bond.

