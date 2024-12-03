Ready for the holidays in the Village of Lake Deaton

Tony Carden shared this photo of the beautiful holiday decorations at 3764 Yuma Place in the Village of Lake Deaton.
We’d love to see your Christmas decorations and your dressed-up pets. Send your submission to news@villages-news.com
Tony Carden shared this photo of the beautiful holiday decorations at 3764 Yuma Place in the Village of Lake Deaton.
We’d love to see your Christmas decorations and your dressed-up pets. Send your submission to news@villages-news.com
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.