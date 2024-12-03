Russell Gaull, aged 91, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2024. Born on July 28, 1933, in Boston, MA, Russ was the beloved husband of Georgine (Jean) Gaull. He leaves behind a loving family, including his children, David (Kattie) Gaull, Risa Gaull Brophy, and Jamie (Paula) Gaull; his grandchildren, Jonathan (Melissa) Gaull, Michelle (Bryan) Beckner, and Benjamin Brophy, as well as four great-grandchildren, Genevieve, Bradley, and Miriam Beckner, and Valentine Davies.

Russ was also deeply cherished by his sister, Natalie (Philip) Murray, and was predeceased by his parents, Maurie and Edith Gaull, and his sister, Marilyn Gaull.

A highly accomplished engineer, Russ earned a degree in engineering and contributed to the development of systems for NASA’s Apollo rockets, playing a part in one of our country’s greatest achievements—landing a man on the Moon.

Russ’s later professional life fostered his entrepreneurial spirit when he acquired a printing franchise that he and Jean expanded to four locations in eastern Massachusetts. His drive and vision were instrumental in growing the business, and it became a testament to his hard work and commitment to his family’s success.

Russ lived a full and active life, always with a sense of adventure. He was known for his remarkable ability to balance work with play, from converting a school bus into a motor home for unforgettable family road trips, to being the club champion at Aberdeen Golf and Country Club in Boynton Beach, FL. Whether exploring new places or enjoying golf, the sport he loved, Russ approached each endeavor with enthusiasm and dedication.

Russ, one of the original members of The Villages Concert Band, played the alto sax with them for fifteen years. He also had a great love of art, creating beautiful watercolor paintings in his later years.

He was a man who valued family more than anything else, and his wisdom, and sense of humor left a lasting impact on all who knew him. Russ’s legacy will live on in the hearts of his family, and he will be fondly remembered for his determination, adventurous spirit, and deep love for those closest to him.

Funeral services to be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, Canton, MA on Wednesday, December 4 at 10 AM, followed by an interment at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon, MA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Shalom of Central Florida, County Road 101, Oxford, FL 34484