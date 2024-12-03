What did we get for $11 billion spent on 2024 elections?

To the Editor:

NBC News reported Nov. 8, “The total bill for ad spending in the 2024 election hit almost $11 billion.” Of that, $3.1 billion was spent on presidential, $2.6 billion on U.S. Senate, and $1.7 billion on U.S. House campaigns. Who’s to say the best way to spend all that money isn’t an endless onslaught of attack ads, mailings, signs, stickers, and hats? Perhaps, cancer research, housing the homeless, or wiping out world hunger would make more sense.

$11 billion was spent because that’s how the game is won. Politics has always been about money. I learned that lesson 30 years ago at an early age running in a state house primary against my millionaire orthodontist who outspent me five to one using a full-time fundraiser. Caps on campaign spending would bring the focus back on who’s best qualified instead of who’s best at attracting big money. Removing the tight grip that big money has on our elections is the only way to end the deep state’s corruption and forever drain the swamp.

Nobody wants their politician deciding how to vote based on a phone call from a billionaire George Soros-type pulling the strings.

Ben Furleigh

Village of Charlotte