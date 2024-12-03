Zaxby’s shut down after roach found at chicken breading station

An inspector shut down a Zaxby’s restaurant after a live roach was found at a chicken breading station.

The inspector paid a visit Nov. 25 to the Zaxby’s restaurant on State Road 44 in Wildwood and ordered the eatery closed after several roaches were found, according to a report on file with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The roach activity found in the restaurant included three live roaches in the apron/mop head storage bins, one live roach at the chicken breading station and four live roaches in a sticky trap near and ice machine.The inspector returned later that day and allowed the restaurant to reopen.

The restaurant opened in 2016.