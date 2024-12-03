61.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
type here...

Zaxby’s shut down after roach found at chicken breading station

By Staff Report
Comments

An inspector shut down a Zaxby’s restaurant after a live roach was found at a chicken breading station.

The inspector paid a visit Nov. 25 to the Zaxby’s restaurant on State Road 44 in Wildwood and ordered the eatery closed after several roaches were found, according to a report on file with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Zaxby’s is located on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

The roach activity found in the restaurant included three live roaches in the apron/mop head storage bins, one live roach at the chicken breading station and four live roaches in a sticky trap near and ice machine.The inspector returned later that day and allowed the restaurant to reopen.

The restaurant opened in 2016.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

What did we get for $11 billion spent on 2024 elections?

A Village of Charlotte resident writes that $11 billion was spent on campaigning during the 2024 election cycle. What are we really getting for that money?

We’ve had enough of Ed McGinty!

A Village of Fenney resident calls upon Villages-News.com to stop providing a forum for outspoken political activist Ed McGinty.

We need more civil discourse on Villages-News.com

A Village of Briar Meadow resident scolds Villages-News.com for the “negative” tone and could start being more positive by rejecting ugly Letters to the Editor.

Let’s go to the Capitol on Jan. 6 and stop the steal!

With a beat of sarcasm, a Village of Palo Alto resident suggests going to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to “stop the steal.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Stop publishing Ed McGinty’s letters!

A Village of Osceola Hills resident says it’s time for Villages-News.com to stop publishing Letters to the Editor from Ed McGinty.

Photos