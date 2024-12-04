Bernice Mary Rice

Bernice Rice, 93 was called home to the Lord On November 29th, 2024, surrounded by her family.

She was Born January 20th, 1931 in Dieppe, NB, Canada to Walter and Elizabeth Cormier (Gauvin). She graduated from St Mary’s School in 1946 and NFA in Norwich and went on to graduate from Connecticut Institute of Hairdressing in 1950. She worked for Vincent’s Beauty Shop before opening her own Hair Salon, Bernice’s Beauty Shop in Norwich, CT that she maintained until her Retirement. She married Spencer C. Rice on May 17th, 1952, and they were married for 52 years until his death in 2004. Upon retirement Bernice and Spencer moved to Florida.

After Spencer’s death, Bernice remained in Summerfield, Florida, until her passing. While here on earth, she loved cruises, dancing, roller skating, western music, playing bingo, playing cards, and going to the casino to play slots. She also loved family gatherings and young children. The laughter and smiles on their faces made her smile.

She was predeceased by three brothers, Walter Cormier of Lisbon, CT, Edmond Cormier of Lady Lake Florida, Fedele Cormier of Norwich, CT and is survived by two brothers Norbert Cormier of Norwich, CT and Ronald Cormier of Lady Lake, Fl. She is also survived by her children, Linda Kyle (Albert Kyle, deceased) of Oakdale, CT, Lawrence Rice of Norwich, CT, Deborah Hust (Robert Hust) of Norwich, CT, Gary Rice (Rosemarie Marcos) of Summerfield, FL and Sharon Landry (William Landry) of Summerfield, FL. She also leaves behind 15 Grandchildren, Erin Kyle-Sonn, Ryan Kyle, Michael Kyle, Jillian Smart, Vanessa Brule, Kristina Laboy, Crystal Ortega, Nichole Main, Kelsey Lawhead, Carly Hust, Brandon Hust (deceased), Nicholas Rice, Christopher Rice, Jessica Cooper, Kimberly Gernhard and 24 Great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was the family matriarch for 20 years and will be missed by us all.

The family request that any donations made in her memory be made to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

A Visitation will be held at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 5740 South Pine Avenue, Ocala FL on Friday December 6, 2024 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Calling Hours will Be held At Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave, Norwich, CT on Friday, December 13th, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mass Of Christian Burial Will Assemble At the Funeral Home On Saturday, December 14, at 8:30 a.m.