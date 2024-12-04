John Joseph Battista

64.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
It is with much sadness that we learn that our dear friend, golfing buddy, and neighbor John Battista passed away on Wednesday. He was born in Brooklyn, NY and was raised in White Plains and Hartsdale.

He attended Purdue University and graduated from Iona College in New Rochelle in 1963 John earned a Bachelor of Business Arts and then furthered his education at Rutgers University. Additionally, he attended the Barclay Group Management Training Center in Ashdown Park, United Kingdom.

Never one to be idle, he was a Volunteer Fireman in both Hartsdale and White Plains, earning the rank of Captain. After his college graduation he enlisted in the New York Air National Guard and served honorably as a Staff Sergeant. He was awarded the American Spirit Honor Medal for displaying high qualities of leadership, honor and loyalty.

His career began in banking and finance reaching the heights of Vice President at several New York Banking Institutions including National Bank of Westchester, Hartford National Bank, Bankers Trust Company, and Barclays Bank of New York. In 1990 he formed his own company, the Huntington Group, Ltd. Specializing in services to the then Resolution Trust Company. In 1998 he joined with two senior executives of City Trust as a Partner and Executive Vice President of Bennington Partners. Because of his expertise in the field of finance, John served on many boards and civic associations as well as being an active supporter of numerous charitable organizations.

The Battista’s retired to The Villages in 2008, where John was an active golfer, participated in water volleyball, organized sports clubs and neighborhood activities, and lent his talent for telling jokes and stories to many events.

John was predeceased by his beloved son, Robert (from a prior marriage) in 2001. He is survived by his wife of forty years, Pat (nee Fenn), his sister Barbara Battista of White Plains, NY, his nieces, Laurie (nee Tiihonen) Ferretti, Amy Tiihonen and nephews Christopher Tiihonen, Frederick Lincoln Heady, and Patrick Tyson Heady as well as grand nephews, Andrew and Lucas Ferretti, and grandniece Riley Eden Percival.

The family will be planning a Celebration of John’s life and legacy to be held at a later date. Memorial tributes may be made to Iona University at Iona.edu. Please designate your gift to the Brother Devlin Fund, which supports students in a time of urgent need.

John’s easy laugh and gift for telling jokes, his caring spirit, and his loyalty to friends, family and his neighborhood will live on in our memories because of his belief that “people who make the most of life have no fear of death. . .”

