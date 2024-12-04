Martini-drinking woman from Tennessee arrested at Lake Griffin State Park

A woman from Tennessee who admitted consuming a martini was apparently lost when she was found by police at Lake Griffin State Park.

Daveen Ann Whitney, 74, of Crossville, Tenn. was found at the park off U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday by a Fruitland Park police officer investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle. It appeared Whitney had been drinking, and she admitted she had consumed a martini while having dinner at Mount Dora. She said she had been looking for a place to stay, but found that the state park was closed.

She struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .120 and .118 blood alcohol content.

Whitney was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.