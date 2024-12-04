Neighbors worried about impact of 350 rental villa duplexes

A proposed rental community of 350 villa duplexes prompted questions from nearby residents at a meeting Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board.

Owned by Cedar Creek Equity Investments and Sunscape Farms, the Wildwood III planned development would be southeast of the intersection of county roads 44A (Kilgore Street) and 213 at Wildwood’s western city limits.

Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval by the City Commission of a planned development ordinance for the project. The commission likely will consider the ordinance in January.

“I believe there might be an impact on the storm water, but this is already being addressed,” Holt said.

A large portion of the 55-acre site is wetlands, which will be preserved and counted toward the project’s open space requirement.

The development will be buffered by trees and a fence from surrounding property, including a commercial area.

About 20,000 square feet will be devoted to amenities that may include a pool, clubhouse and walking trails.

Resident Norma Jane King questioned the location of a retention pond and a proposed emergency entrance on Peters Street.

“It’s currently not meeting any standards,” King said of the retention pond.

King and other residents met with representatives of the developer after the meeting