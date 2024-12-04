48.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
type here...

Suspect arrested after damaging fence at Wildwood Community Center

By Staff Report
Comments
Travis Shannon
Travis Shannon

A suspect was arrested after allegedly damaging a fence at the Wildwood Community Center.

Travis Terrell Shannon, 42, stole a wood plank that had been secured to a fence at the community center at 101 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He was found with the wood plank on Sunday morning. He was also in possession of cocaine as well as a glass pipe that tested positive for the presence of cocaine.

He was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, drug possession and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,500 bond.

Shannon has a history of criminal activity, including two arrests in 2023 for living in an unoccupied home. He has a number of criminal convictions dating back to 2002.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We shouldn’t elevate sports stars and entertainers over what’s really important

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident warns that we shouldn’t elevate sports stars and entertainers over what’s really important.

VHA says it’s time to unite

In a Letter to the Editor, The VHA Editorial Board calls on the community to unite in the wake of the Nov. 5 election.

MAGAs should not question Ed McGinty’s mental health

A reader from Lady Lake suggests that MAGA cult members have no business questioning the mental health of Ed McGinty.

Is Biden throwing away his legacy by pardoning his son?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident asks whether President Biden is throwing his legacy into question by pardoning his son.

What did we get for $11 billion spent on 2024 elections?

A Village of Charlotte resident writes that $11 billion was spent on campaigning during the 2024 election cycle. What are we really getting for that money?

Photos