Suspect arrested after damaging fence at Wildwood Community Center

A suspect was arrested after allegedly damaging a fence at the Wildwood Community Center.

Travis Terrell Shannon, 42, stole a wood plank that had been secured to a fence at the community center at 101 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He was found with the wood plank on Sunday morning. He was also in possession of cocaine as well as a glass pipe that tested positive for the presence of cocaine.

He was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, drug possession and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,500 bond.

Shannon has a history of criminal activity, including two arrests in 2023 for living in an unoccupied home. He has a number of criminal convictions dating back to 2002.