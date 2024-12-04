VHA says it’s time to unite

To the Editor:

It seems like every election, political pundits and candidates try to convince us this year is the most important election of our lives. Whether or not you agree, I am sure you will agree that this election was one of most contentious of our lifetime. Millions of dollars were spent by national, state and even some local candidates on negative campaigns. Our TV screens and mailboxes were bombarded with candidate’s ads designed not to promote their candidacies but to call attention to what they consider the defects of their opponents. Well, the election is over, November 5 has come and gone, lawyer and car ads again dominate our TVs. Our mail boxes are crammed with holiday catalogs. For some it’s time to rejoice, their candidate or candidates won. For others it’s time to lament, their candidate or candidates lost. For still others, apathy has already set it.

Whether it was your choice or not we have a new president who may or may not share your views on the future of our great nation. The 2024 election has shown that as a nation we are deeply concerned about the economy, immigration, terrorism and national security, crime and all aspects of healthcare. The 2024 election has also shown how deeply divided we have become as a nation.

Be that as it may, there is reason for optimism. It is time to recognize how much we have in common. It’s time to acknowledge that our differences come not from our overall desires, but rather from the way we seek to define them and the ways we seek to achieve them.

Many believe our great nation is at a tipping point. Remember the spirit of unity and purpose we all shared after the tragedy of 911? Let’s rekindle that spirit now as we face the challenges of 2025 and beyond.

As always the VHA stands ready to do our part in unifying our community. As always the VHA seeks first to listen and then work with community partners in a positive, constructive way. The VHA invites all Villagers to join with us in preserving and protecting the uniquely wonderful lifestyle we enjoy.

The VHA Editorial Board

Rich Cole

Roger Kass