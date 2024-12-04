48.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
type here...

Homeowner in The Villages called to public hearing after chinch bug invasion

By Meta Minton
Comments

A couple who bought a brand new home in The Villages in 2022 have found themselves in violation of deed compliance after a chinch bug invasion.

Brent Fraser and Cheryl Petrisin were called before a special master in a deed compliance hearing this week at the District Office at Lake Sumter Landing.

The couple bought the patio villa two years ago in the Village of DeLuna for $276,500.

A complaint was lodged July 30 regarding dead grass and weeds. Fraser told Community Standards that his yard had been invaded by chinch bugs and he had hired Deans Services to combat the pests. Fraser claimed the chinch bugs came from his neighbor’s yard.

This home in the Village of DeLuna has been battling a cinch bug invasion.
This home in the Village of DeLuna has been battling a chinch bug invasion.

Chinch bugs are very small insects that live in the turf, according to the University of Florida Extension Service. They feed by draining the sap from grass until it withers. Chinch bugs like to hide in between the sheaths of the leaf blades and in the thatch layer in the turf.  Areas damaged by chinch bugs appear as yellow to brown patches.

Special Master Terry Neal reviewed photos submitted as evidence during the public hearing and observed that a photo date stamped on Nov. 27, showed the chinch bug siege was still raging in the yard.

“It does look better, but it still looks bad,” Neal said. “It doesn’t look like Deans treatment has been doing much good for the past four or five months.”

Community Standards had called for the yard to be reseeded or resodded. However, Neal, a retired Lake County judge, thought that might be a bit severe.

Fraser noted that he has filed an application for new landscaping with the Architectural Review Committee. He suggested that would ultimately rectify the chinch bug problem. However, Neal noted that the ARC has not yet approved the couple’s application.

Neal granted the couple 45 days “to get the yard straightened out.” That would give them until mid-January to either get the new landscaping in place or eradicate the cinch bugs. If the couple fails to do, fines could be imposed.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We shouldn’t elevate sports stars and entertainers over what’s really important

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident warns that we shouldn’t elevate sports stars and entertainers over what’s really important.

VHA says it’s time to unite

In a Letter to the Editor, The VHA Editorial Board calls on the community to unite in the wake of the Nov. 5 election.

MAGAs should not question Ed McGinty’s mental health

A reader from Lady Lake suggests that MAGA cult members have no business questioning the mental health of Ed McGinty.

Is Biden throwing away his legacy by pardoning his son?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident asks whether President Biden is throwing his legacy into question by pardoning his son.

What did we get for $11 billion spent on 2024 elections?

A Village of Charlotte resident writes that $11 billion was spent on campaigning during the 2024 election cycle. What are we really getting for that money?

Photos