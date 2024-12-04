Homeowner in The Villages called to public hearing after chinch bug invasion

A couple who bought a brand new home in The Villages in 2022 have found themselves in violation of deed compliance after a chinch bug invasion.

Brent Fraser and Cheryl Petrisin were called before a special master in a deed compliance hearing this week at the District Office at Lake Sumter Landing.

The couple bought the patio villa two years ago in the Village of DeLuna for $276,500.

A complaint was lodged July 30 regarding dead grass and weeds. Fraser told Community Standards that his yard had been invaded by chinch bugs and he had hired Deans Services to combat the pests. Fraser claimed the chinch bugs came from his neighbor’s yard.

Chinch bugs are very small insects that live in the turf, according to the University of Florida Extension Service. They feed by draining the sap from grass until it withers. Chinch bugs like to hide in between the sheaths of the leaf blades and in the thatch layer in the turf. Areas damaged by chinch bugs appear as yellow to brown patches.

Special Master Terry Neal reviewed photos submitted as evidence during the public hearing and observed that a photo date stamped on Nov. 27, showed the chinch bug siege was still raging in the yard.

“It does look better, but it still looks bad,” Neal said. “It doesn’t look like Deans treatment has been doing much good for the past four or five months.”

Community Standards had called for the yard to be reseeded or resodded. However, Neal, a retired Lake County judge, thought that might be a bit severe.

Fraser noted that he has filed an application for new landscaping with the Architectural Review Committee. He suggested that would ultimately rectify the chinch bug problem. However, Neal noted that the ARC has not yet approved the couple’s application.

Neal granted the couple 45 days “to get the yard straightened out.” That would give them until mid-January to either get the new landscaping in place or eradicate the cinch bugs. If the couple fails to do, fines could be imposed.