Thursday, December 5, 2024
Astrid Eleanor Molner

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Astrid Molner was born October 4th, 1939 and sadly died on September 25, 2024. She passed away near her home in Lady Lake, Florida, at Select Specialty Hospital in Oxford, Florida at the age of 84, after a difficult battle with lung cancer.

Astrid will be remembered by everyone who knew her as a beautiful person inside and out. She was a lifelong Jehovah’s Witness and loved sharing her faith with others. She also enjoyed traveling, entertaining, cooking, painting, sewing, holistic health, reading, and history.

Astrid was happily married to her husband, Donald Molner, for 46 years until his passing in 2004.

She is survived by her daughter, Kim Molner, and her husband Gary, as well as her nephew Chris Steinert and his wife June, her niece Pam Steinert and her husband Ken, and her niece Marine Zahn and her husband Eric. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

