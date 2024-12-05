60.7 F
The Villages
Friday, December 6, 2024
Beautiful sunrise over Briarwood Executive Golf Course

By Staff Report
Comments

Check out this beautiful sunrise photo at Briarwood Executive Golf Course in The Villages. Thanks to Ronnie L. Clark for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Letters to the Editor

Why did Obama pick Biden in the first place?

A Summerfield resident looks back on the reason that Obama picked Joe Biden as his running mate.

Nation rejoices to see our country recover after Sleepy Joe’s mismanagement

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident says that our nation is rejoicing to see the country recover after Biden's mismanagement. Of course, Ed McGinty is not sharing in the joy.

Here’s a message for all the MAGA people

A Village of Santiago reader, in a Letter to the Editor, has a message for the MAGA people in The Villages.

We shouldn’t elevate sports stars and entertainers over what’s really important

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident warns that we shouldn’t elevate sports stars and entertainers over what’s really important.

VHA says it’s time to unite

In a Letter to the Editor, The VHA Editorial Board calls on the community to unite in the wake of the Nov. 5 election.

