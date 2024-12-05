Boyfriend jailed after pouring vodka beer on gal pal’s head

A Summerfield man was jailed after allegedly pouring vodka beer on his gal pal’s head.

Deputies were called early Wednesday morning to a manufactured home owned by 55-year-old Spencer Wayne McGowin, where he and his girlfriend have resided together for five years, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

McGowin’s girlfriend had taken his cell phone and he attempted to retrieve it from her. He claimed she “got in his face.” He said he “swung his arm to get her away from him and hit her on the back of the head,” the report said. He also wanted her to stop drinking for the night and grabbed a can of vodka beer and poured it on her head.

He was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Marion County Jail, where he was initially held without bond.