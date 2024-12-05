Cynthia Ann Childers-Dunn

Cynthia Ann Childers-Dunn passed away peacefully in The Villages, Florida, where she had spent the last thirty years of her life with her beloved husband, Bob, who preceded her in death two years ago. Together, they shared a beautiful journey of love, companionship, and adventure.

She leaves behind her cherished family: her brother, Tom Childers, of the Houston area; her sister, Mary Sue Foster, of Wichita, Kansas; and her sister-in-law, Harriet Dunn, of Overland Park, Kansas. Her heart also held a special place for her nieces, nephews, great nephews, step grandsons and step granddaughters.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her two brothers, two sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law and a niece, as well as her dear parents, Harry and Frances Childers. Her memory lives on in the many lives she touched.

A proud graduate of Shawnee Mission High School (now North) and the University of Kansas, Cynthia dedicated over 20 years to teaching in elementary schools in Merriam, Kansas, Omaha, Nebraska, and Aurora, Colorado. Always seeking to grow, she earned a master’s degree in library science while living in Denver.

Her love story with Bob was a special one-beginning in high school when they attended the Junior-Senior prom together, then drifting apart before reconnecting years later at a Shawnee Mission High School reunion. They both had married other people and gone through divorces before rekindling their love. They married and built a life together in Jefferson City, Missouri, before making their home in Florida.

Beyond her role as a loving wife and teacher, Cynthia was an accomplished aviator, earning her private pilot’s license and becoming instrument-rated. She flew their Beech Bonanza on memorable trips between Missouri, Arkansas, Texas, Colorado, and Kansas, where she explored the skies with the same adventurous spirit she brought to every part of her life.

Cynthia’s warm heart, unwavering dedication to family, and zest for life will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She was a remarkable woman whose legacy will live on in the many lives she touched. Arrangements have been made with the Hierf-Baxley Funeral Home in Ocala, Florida.