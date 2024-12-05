Here’s a message for all the MAGA people

To the Editor:

To all the MAGA people, just because Ed McGinty has a different point of view than yours does not warrant having his views blocked from being published on this site as you have requested. You see, there is this thing called freedom of speech that, for now, can be shared on this medium. You don’t agree with his views and that’s fine. Calling for banning his written opinions clearly shows your intolerance to accepting to another point of view. He’s just another guy who is free to share his point of view on a public forum that he’s passionate about. As we are all aware, many countries on this planet do not allow this. Weather you like it or not, there are those of us who disagree with you; and for now, are free to express our opinions, observations and beliefs. Furthermore, we should be allowed to express those beliefs without having retributions, threats and exclusion because you disagree with what we feel strongly about. ‘Merica

Nancy Kress

Village of Santiago