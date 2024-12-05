Mother of five children allegedly inflicts swollen eye on husband

A mother of five children was jailed after allegedly leaving her husband with a swollen eye during an altercation at their home.

Gylssa Mai Dixon, 24, was arrested on a charge of battery Tuesday night after the disturbance at her home in Wildwood.

She fled the home and called 911, claiming she had been the victim of an attack by her husband. Dixon told officers her husband had told her to shut up and threatened to kill her.

However, the husband said it was his wife who “became physical” and “kicked him in the face,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He had “visible swelling above his left eye.”

Dixon was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.