Thursday, December 5, 2024
Nation rejoices to see our country recover after Sleepy Joe’s mismanagement

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

I see Ed McGinty still continues with his delusional rant, while the rest of our nation rejoices to see our country recover from Sleepy Joe’s mishandling of our assets.
It is amazing that Ed manages to perseverate with the sickness within the Democratic party that tries to cover up the Biden corruption withy flimsylies, while many other Democrats have embraced the Republican worker philosophy.
How dare Ed say FEMA has not provided services to the hurricane victims of North Carolina, because they do not have enough money. Yet a week ago, Biden gave a BILLION dollars to Angola as a good will gesture and a potential new target for his opportunistic son, Hunter.
Ed, your snake is about to bite you. WAKE UP, friend!

Stuart Robinson
Village of Bonita

 

