Owner hopes to nearly double investment on home in The Villages

A home in the Village of Chitty Chatty has been listed at $1.125 million.

The four bedroom, three bathroom Woodside Designer home is located at 4878 Chitty Chatty Run. It was purchased in 2020 by Jay and Janet Samen for $682,900.

The real estate listing promises that the home “offers a blend of elegance, comfort, and functionality.”

It offers a two-car garage with golf cart garage, a solar-heated saltwater pool which offers a water view. The listing also touts “a dream kitchen” with a farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. The laundry room includes upper and lower cabinets and a laundry sink for added convenience.

The Village of Chitty Chatty is located south of State Road 44 and is in Community Development District 13.