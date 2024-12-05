60.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 6, 2024
type here...

Owner hopes to nearly double investment on home in The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments

A home in the Village of Chitty Chatty has been listed at $1.125 million.

The four bedroom, three bathroom Woodside Designer home is located at 4878 Chitty Chatty Run. It was purchased in 2020 by Jay and Janet Samen for $682,900.

home in the Village of Chitty Chatty has been listed at $1.125 million.
This home in the Village of Chitty Chatty has been listed at $1.125 million.

The real estate listing promises that the home “offers a blend of elegance, comfort, and functionality.”

The home in the Vilage of Chitty Chatty offers a specious kitchen
The home in the Village of Chitty Chatty offers a specious kitchen.

It offers a two-car garage with golf cart garage, a solar-heated saltwater pool which offers a water view. The listing also touts “a dream kitchen” with a farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. The laundry room includes upper and lower cabinets and a laundry sink for added convenience.

The Village of Chitty Chatty is located south of State Road 44 and is in Community Development District 13.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why did Obama pick Biden in the first place?

A Summerfield resident looks back on the reason that Obama picked Joe Biden as his running mate.

Nation rejoices to see our country recover after Sleepy Joe’s mismanagement

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident says that our nation is rejoicing to see the country recover after Biden's mismanagement. Of course, Ed McGinty is not sharing in the joy.

Here’s a message for all the MAGA people

A Village of Santiago reader, in a Letter to the Editor, has a message for the MAGA people in The Villages.

We shouldn’t elevate sports stars and entertainers over what’s really important

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident warns that we shouldn’t elevate sports stars and entertainers over what’s really important.

VHA says it’s time to unite

In a Letter to the Editor, The VHA Editorial Board calls on the community to unite in the wake of the Nov. 5 election.

Photos