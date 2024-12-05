73.9 F
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Philip E. Ceresini
Philip E. Ceresini, of The Villages, FL, previously of Lebanon, PA passed away at his home on November 15, 2024 surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with heart disease, diabetes and kidney failure. He was 72 years old.

He leaves his wife of 51 years, Cynthia A (Peffley) Ceresini, their son Christopher and wife Heather of Bethesda, MD and their daughter Carrie Briel and husband William of Riverview, FL and his brother Edward and wife Anita of Palmyra, PA. Philip also leaves his cherished grandchildren Emily Rosenkoetter of Boston, MA, Katie Ceresini of Bethesda, MD and William, Warren and Sophia Briel of Riverview, FL.

He was preceded in death by his parents Warren and Amelia (Nori) Ceresini.

Phil was a graduate of Lebanon Catholic High School class of 1970. He served in the Army National Guard for 13 years and retired from Hershey Chocolate as a contract manager. He loved to golf so after retirement he and Cindy moved to The Villages where Phil worked 20 years in the golf division at Hacienda Hills, Arnold Palmer, Cane Garden and finally Mallory Hill. He enjoyed attending the grandchildren’s many plays, concerts and basketball and softball games.

His funeral mass will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church, Lady Lake, FL on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. The burial and interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Lebanon PA on Monday, December 30, 2024 at 10 a.m.

