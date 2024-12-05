73.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Scary situation in roundabout serves as reminder to pay attention

By Villages-News Editorial
A scary situation in a roundabout is serving as a reminder for the need for caution when navigating the traffic circles.

This week a Villager’s dash cam caught a vehicle driving the wrong way in a roundabout near Lake Sumter Landing. Fortunately, there were no reports of injury or an accident.

The majority of crashes in The Villages are occurring in roundabouts and most of those accidents are being caused by distracted drivers, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. In addition to distracted drivers, speeding and confusion are also frequently reported in roundabouts in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Here are some tips for safely navigating roundabouts:

  • Slow down: Reduce your speed and prepare to yield to traffic already in the roundabout.
  • Choose your lane: If you’re approaching a two-lane roundabout, use the left lane if you plan to exit more than halfway around.
  • Follow the rules: Don’t change lanes, overtake other vehicles, or stop in the roundabout. Yield to emergency vehicles before or after the roundabout.
  • Use your turn signal: Indicate your exit with your right-turn signal.
  • Give oversized vehicles space: They may need both lanes to maneuver.
  • Follow the markings: Use the pavement striping and arrows for guidance.
  • Exit with caution: Exit roundabouts with caution. 

