Scary situation in roundabout serves as reminder to pay attention

A scary situation in a roundabout is serving as a reminder for the need for caution when navigating the traffic circles.

This week a Villager’s dash cam caught a vehicle driving the wrong way in a roundabout near Lake Sumter Landing. Fortunately, there were no reports of injury or an accident.

The majority of crashes in The Villages are occurring in roundabouts and most of those accidents are being caused by distracted drivers, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. In addition to distracted drivers, speeding and confusion are also frequently reported in roundabouts in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Here are some tips for safely navigating roundabouts: