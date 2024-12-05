Suspected vodka-drinker causes $4,000 in damage by driving through yard

A drunk driving suspect caused $4,000 in damage to a homeowner’s yard when he plowed through it in his Chevy truck.

Bradley Tracy Seymour, 49, who lives in the April Hills area in Lady Lake, is facing a charge of driving under the influence following his arrest Tuesday night when he was found passed out in his pickup.

The Illinois native took a raucous ride through the yard of a home on Lakeview Drive, leaving behind a part of his truck’s bumper, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. After hearing the commotion, the homeowner went out and found Seymour’s pickup in his backyard. The homeowner later told police that Seymour had been slurring his words and appeared to be intoxicated. The homeowner told Seymour he was going to call 911 to get him some help, prompting Seymour to put the truck in gear, drive back through the yard and flee on Lakeview Drive.

While an officer was surveying the damage with the homeowner, a second officer radioed in to report finding a man passed out behind the wheel of a pickup in the 100 block of East Lemon Street. It was apparent he had been drinking. A piece of the bumper found at the home was a match for a piece of bumper missing from the truck. An open bottle of Ketel One Citroen Vodka was found in the truck.

The homeowner estimated the damage to his yard at $4,000.

Seymour refused to provide a breath sample and told police he “just wanted to go to sleep.” He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.